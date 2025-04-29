4 Business Stats to Know About the Medical Marijuana Industry

Medical marijuana was once prescribed to treat anxiety, chronic pain, and little else, but much has changed in recent years. People now visit medical marijuana doctors to treat a host of medical conditions, and that number is growing every year. Medical marijuana sales generate billions of dollars in tax revenue each year, and the industry creates tens of thousands of jobs. Here are some things that may surprise you about the medical marijuana industry.

1- Medical Marijuana Is Legal in Most of the United States

The medical use of marijuana has been legalized in 38 states and the District of Columbia, which is good news for people struggling with conditions like anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. The cannabinoids in medical marijuana can manage nausea and vomiting, make falling asleep easier, and alleviate MS symptoms like spasticity and muscle spasms, and the patients who receive cannabis-related treatments suffer few, if any, side effects. With medical marijuana programs available in most of the United States, residents can get the help they need, and other states are developing medical marijuana programs.

2- The Medical Marijuana Industry Is Large and Growing

The medical marijuana industry has grown significantly in the last few years, and experts expect it to keep on growing. The global medical marijuana industry is expected to reach $21.04 billion in 2025, and the expected annual growth rate is 1.65%, which puts the expected market value in 2029 at $22.46 billion. When comparing markets on a global scale, the United States is estimated to have the highest revenue, with an expected $14.97 billion in 2025. These numbers and figures will continue to grow as the medical marijuana market explores opportunities and breakthroughs.

3- Cannabis Sales Generate Billions in Tax Revenue

Medical marijuana is used to treat several chronic medical conditions, and it also raises billions of dollars in tax revenue for cash-strapped states. Sales of recreational and medical marijuana have generated more than $20 billion in tax revenue since 2014, which has helped states to fund infrastructure projects and expand social services. Marijuana tax revenues exceeded $4 billion in 2023, and that figure is expected to grow even higher in the years ahead.

4- The Medical Marijuana Industry Creates Thousands of Jobs

The medical and recreational marijuana industry has created more than 440,000 full-time jobs, and that figure is growing by about 5.4% every year. The industry added almost 23,000 cultivation, processing, and retail jobs in 2024 alone, and many of those positions opened up in Midwestern states, where work can be difficult to find. This robust and sustained job growth has created a need for workers with specialized skills, which is why more than 40 colleges now offer cannabis crop management degrees.

Medical Marijuana Is Good for Patients and Society

Millions of Americans use marijuana to treat debilitating conditions and improve their quality of life, and legalizing cannabis for medical use has been a wise decision for lawmakers. The medical marijuana industry creates jobs and raises billions in tax revenue, and these benefits will become more pronounced in the coming years as more people learn about the efficacy of cannabis treatments. Be sure to speak with a healthcare professional to make sure medical marijuana is right for you.

