3 Ways to Keep Commercial Heavy Equipment in Top Condition

Whether you have commercial heavy equipment for manufacturing, construction, or other projects, it is crucial to stay current with maintenance. Consistent care will prevent your business from experiencing downtime as a result of heavy equipment breaking, which can have significant financial costs as well as diminish your competitive edge in the marketplace.

Commercial heavy equipment requires proactive maintenance to run well. By practicing consistent preventative maintenance, the equipment performs better, becomes energy efficient, and contributes to a safe work environment. It might seem overwhelming to know how to care for heavy equipment and keep it in top condition, but below, are three ways to keep commercial heavy equipment in top condition.

1. Replace the Final Drive Motor

The last thing you want to happen is for a project to be interrupted by a final drive that has gone out. To avoid this from happening, you must perform careful inspections to ensure the final drive of a machine is in excellent condition. Otherwise, it may be time for a replacement.

Replacing thefinal drive motor is generally more cost and time efficient than doing repairs. A replacement is a smart choice that reduces a machine’s downtime. Expert procedures must be followed to ensure all lines are connected correctly and damage to the hydraulic motor is avoided. It is advised to allow a specialized expert mechanic to replace the final drive motor. Also, it is important to have a trusted distributor on hand to easily have access to quality final drive motors.

Final drives represent a smart investment that is worth a company’s attention. Most are under warranty, but it is common for some not to be covered. If you don’t have final drives in stock, be sure to find a distributor that can provide quick turnarounds for delivery.

2. Replace Lubricants Regularly

No matter, what type of heavy equipment you are maintaining, it likely relies on lubricants to function optimally. Lubricants minimize friction of moving parts, which reduces the amount of wear and tear the machine experiences. Additionally, lubricants help the interior structures of machines stay clean while preventing the buildup of soot.

3. Perform Regular Thorough Cleanings

Regular thorough cleanings are as necessary as maintaining lubricant levels. It is a task that many organizations ignore. However, those that pay close attention to this crucial step are able to have reliable heavy-duty equipment for years. Machines can significantly accumulate dirt, dust, and soot. This can clog vents, filters, cooling fans, and seals.

When left uncleaned, equipment starts to fail over time and works at a low-performance level. All components must be regularly inspected and cleaned thoroughly to ensure equipment has a long and productive life.

By ensuring the consistent practice of these three maintenance methods, you will be able to have reliable commercial heavy equipment. The best way to maintain equipment is to perform preventative care that helps the company avoid costly setbacks. It is a smart way to provide your company with a competitive edge while protecting the safety of the workplace.