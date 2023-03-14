3 Tips for Replacing the Rubber Trim on a Boat Before Using It

Replacing the rubber trim on a boat is an important maintenance task that can prevent water from seeping into the boat and causing damage. Before using your boat, it is important to ensure the rubber trim is in good condition and properly installed. Here are three tips for replacing the rubber trim on a boat before using it.

Choose the Right Rubber Trim

Before replacing the rubber trim on your boat, choosing the right type of trim is important. The type of trim you choose will depend on the size and shape of your boat and the conditions in which it will be used. Different types of rubber trim are available, including flexible edge trim, bulb trim, and flap seals. Rubberedge trim is ideal for straight edges, while bulb trim is designed for curved edges. Flap seals are a good choice for hatches and doors.

When choosing rubber trim, it is also important to consider the material. Rubber trim can be made from materials like EPDM, neoprene, and silicone. Each material has advantages and disadvantages, so it is important to choose the one best suited to your needs.

Properly Install the Rubber Trim

Once you have chosen the right rubber trim for your boat, it is important to install it properly. Improper installation can cause the frame to come loose or fail, resulting in water entering the vessel and causing damage.

Before installing the rubber trim, it is important to clean the surface where it will be installed. Use a clean cloth and a mild cleaning solution to remove dirt, grime, or residue. This will ensure that the trim adheres properly to the surface.

To install the rubber trim:

Start at one end and work along the length of the edge. Use a rubber mallet to tap the border into place, ensuring it is securely attached. Apply firm pressure along the entire trim length to ensure it is properly installed.

Regularly Inspect and Maintain the Rubber Trim

Replacing the rubber trim on your boat is not a one-time task. It is important to regularly inspect and maintain the edge to ensure it remains in good condition. Regular maintenance can prevent the trim from becoming loose or failing, which can lead to water damage.

To maintain the rubber trim, clean it regularly with a mild cleaning solution and a soft cloth. This will remove any dirt or debris accumulated on the edge. It is also important to periodically inspect the trim for any signs of wear or damage. If you notice any cracks or tears in the frame, it is important to replace them as soon as possible.

In addition to regular maintenance, it is also important to store your boat properly. Exposure to sunlight, heat, and moisture can cause rubber trim to degrade and fail over time. Keep your boat in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight when storing it.

Replacing the rubber trim on a boat is an important maintenance task that can prevent water damage and prolong the life of your boat. By choosing the right type of trim, properly installing it, and regularly maintaining it, you can ensure that your boat remains in good condition for years to come.

