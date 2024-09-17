3 Tips for Buying New Equipment for a Commercial Science Lab

Commercial science equipment has to be far more rugged than the kind used in academic settings, yet many shopping guides seem to only focus on the latter. Managers and research assistants who have to procure industrial-strength gear will want to consider these tips and make sure that any materials they’re looking at will be robust enough to withstand the kind of environment they’re working in.

1. Pick Out The Right Materials For The Job

Sanitary stainless steel has long been preferred in many biological laboratories, while copper may be the metal of choice when working with specific contaminants. Applied scientists working on sophisticated materials engineering projects are going to need all of their surfaces to be made from something that’s at least as durable as their workpieces. Chances are they will need something with a greater degree of tensile strength.

Regulatory commissions have imposed additional restrictions on what products can be used in specific lab installations, so it’s also important to review these restrictions before placing an order.

2. Find A Legitimate Vendor

Questionable products and cheap knockoffs have made their way into every market sector. While it might not be as clear to first-time buyers, plenty of vendors continue to sell items that wouldn’t pass inspection. Anyone who wants to order a substantial amount of equipment will first want to find a laboratory equipment dealer that they can rely on to get gear that will hold its own as soon as it gets installed.

Once again, regulatory considerations might take center stage here. Laboratories that receive public funds or are attached to a larger research institute will likely have to order equipment that meets certain standards. When dealing with these kinds of situations, it pays to find an organization that can supply gear with the right certifications.

3. Take Detailed Measurements of the Lab

There’s an old adage that carpenters have to measure twice before they cut once, and this is even more true for those planning any adjustment in a scientific lab. Specialists who work in the cosmetics industry as well as zoological and botanical researchers might have to include certain types of enclosures when laying out their floor plans. Technologists may have to include additional space for clean rooms. Medical experts might have to work around specially designed doors that make it hard to get new pieces of equipment into their workplace.

All of these considerations make it far more difficult to install new pieces of gear than it otherwise would be. Make sure to take detailed measurements before placing any orders to ensure that new equipment will have enough space and won’t make staffers feel cramped.

Research professionals who take a little time to work their way through these techniques should find that the buying process for lab equipment goes much more smoothly.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos