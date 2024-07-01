3 Reasons Substance Abuse Assessments Are Required for Jobs

Drug use and abuse are serious business in the workplace. Impaired workers can make decisions and take actions that cause damage to equipment and serious harm to others. And employers may be held liable for their actions. It’s no wonder why regular workplace drug testing has become commonplace in many industries and why many partner with providers of occupational health evaluations and programs. Companies like these provide substance abuse testing, evaluations, educational programs, and other services tailored to an individual company’s needs.

For employees, however, the process may seem intrusive or over-reaching. They may feel that what they do in their off time is their own private business. Educating them on the reasons for and importance of drug testing can go a long way to alleviating their concerns. Employees need to understand their employers have both a commitment and obligation to provide a safe workplace for everyone. In addition, when employees are made aware of drug testing requirements and how the process takes place, they can make better choices in their personal behaviors. Outlined below are three important reasons employers require substance abuse assessments for their jobs.

1. Workplace Safety

Job responsibilities vary across the workplace spectrum. Some employees may operate potentially dangerous equipment or machinery. Others may drive for a living making pickups and deliveries. Even if an employee doesn’t work in a hazardous environment, the poor decisions they might make if under the influence could cause loss of business, damage to equipment, or harm to others. Regular drug testing can help employers identify possible safety issues before they become a serious problem so they can take corrective action.

2. Productivity and Quality of Work

Employees who come to work hungover or under the influence of drugs or alcohol may not perform their jobs well. They may display a lack of motivation and be unwilling or unable to give their full focus to the tasks at hand, and the work they produce may be of lower quality. All too often, production suffers. In addition, substance abuse can result in increased instances of tardiness, calling out sick, or not showing up at all. It can be tough on morale when co-workers find themselves potentially put in a dangerous situation or simply stuck with having to pick up the slack. A substance abuse testing program can not only help employers identify or confirm employees suspected of having a drug problem, but it can also give them the ammunition they need to take action be it temporary suspension, termination, or getting them into a program.

3. Liability Concerns

No one wants to work in an unsafe environment, and an employee under the influence of drugs or alcohol while at work can pose a danger to themselves and their co-workers. If such a worker causes an injury or damages property, their employer may be held liable. OSHA may impose penalties. Injured parties can potentially sue employers for not providing a safe working environment. Beyond the emotional losses associated with serious accidents and injuries, the employer may incur serious financial liabilities. An established drug testing program can help to identify at-risk workers so appropriate actions may be taken. Such a program will also help protect both the employer and the at-risk employee’s coworkers and increase morale.

Related

Images Courtesy of DepositPhotos