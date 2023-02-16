3 Important Laws About Health-Related Discrimination at Work

Employment is a significant part of our lives, and when individuals experience discrimination in their workplace, it can be incredibly stressful and damaging to their mental and physical health. Unfortunately, the reality is that it’s still an issue many people experience. Such discriminatory behavior leaves employees feeling powerless and unprotected in their job environment. Some laws protect workers faced with health-related bias or unfair treatment due to a mental or physical condition to prevent this from happening. Employers and workers need to understand all three major Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act—laws that prospectively safeguard against potential mistreatment.

1- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

The HIPAA Privacy Rule protects patients’ personal health information from being used or disclosed without patient consent. This applies to all employers and organizations that handle protected health information (PHI). The HIPAA Security Rule ensures that any PHI is kept confidential and secure.

The privacy rule also extends to employers, who must provide a separate notice of privacy practices that outlines how they protect employee health information. This includes providing employees access to their medical records and keeping them private from other workers or supervisors.

2- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

The ADA is a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination against individuals with physical or mental disabilities. The act requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities and health conditions, allowing them equal opportunities during the hiring process and employment.

Employers should ensure that any potential medical information about an employee is confidential and only used for a specific purpose. If an employee shares any health information, it should be confidential and not shared with other employees. Finally, employers have to make sure they do not discriminate against employees with disabilities in any way. If an employer does discriminate, the employee may be able to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

3- Title VII of the Civil Rights Act

Title VII protects workers from discrimination based on race, national origin, color, sex, and religion. It applies to all employers with 15 or more employees and prohibits employers from using these factors to make hiring, firing, promotion, or other decisions. Employers must also ensure that their workplaces are free from harassment based on a person’s protected characteristics.

According to this act, the employer must also make reasonable accommodations for workers who need them due to their religion, such as allowing employees time off to observe religious holidays or providing access to a prayer room. No employee should be treated differently due to their faith or any other protected characteristic.

Overall, employers and employees should understand the laws that protect them from potential health-related discrimination in the workplace. Knowing these laws can help ensure a safe and productive work environment. Proper education and training can help employers understand their obligations under the law and prevent workplace discrimination.

