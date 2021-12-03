3 Big Benefits of Using Solar Power Energy Panels

Many people are converting their homes to run off of solar power. At first, it seemed like a trend for a select few Americans.

However, now, you’ll see solar panels popping up in neighborhoods and business areas at an unprecedented rate. But why are so many people investing in this form of green energy? Is that beneficial?

We believe the answer is yes. Keep reading for three unique benefits of using solar power energy.

#1 – Reduce or Eliminate Your Energy Costs

One of the most important benefits of solar power energy is that it can help you save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars a year on your energy bill. Using solar power in your home could potentially wipe out your entire electricity payment. While this is only $115 or more a month, it increases over time.

Eventually, your energy savings will pay off your new solar system. From there on out, it’s money in the bank.

However, this doesn’t account for the other ways solar power energy can save you money. Nor does it account for the added equity in your home.

#2 – Gain Access to Valuable State and Federal Incentives

Next, when you invest in solar panels for your home, you can claim your costs on your next tax return. Currently, the federal government will provide tax credits of up to 26% of your costs.

If you invest in a big enough solar power energy system to provide enough electricity for your whole home, this will probably run close to $15,000. In this case, Uncle Sam will reward you with up to $3,9000 back.

There are also state incentive programs like net metering. The power company will buy back energy you generate but don’t use in some states. In addition, you will often be given power credits, which you can use on cloudy days or during the winter months when there is less sunlight.

Other state incentive programs include property tax exemptions, cash rewards for certain levels of power generated, and more. But, of course, if you want to take advantage of these solar power energy incentives, buy, don’t lease your solar panels.

#3 – Do Your Part to Help Heal the Planet

Finally, our current methods of producing energy via fossil fuels are tearing the planet apart. Not only are we depleting these fossil fuels, but we also rely on combustion to create energy from them. In addition, the greenhouse gases produced by burning coal, oil, and gas are ripping a hole in the ozone layer.

The effects of this can be seen in warmer temperatures, longer droughts, shorter growing seasons, destroyed ecosystems, extinct animal populations, and more.

By using solar power energy, you can do your part to reduce your carbon footprint. Rather than relying on fossil fuels to power your home, you can harness the energy of the sun.

Are You Thinking About Investing in Solar Power Energy?

Eventually, we will all have to convert to a green, renewable energy source. Unfortunately, we have a limited time left before fossil fuels are no longer an option.

Until that time, you have a choice to save money, earn money, and do something better by installing a solar power energy system for your home. Are you ready to make a choice?

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.