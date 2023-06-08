3 Best Ways for Businesses to Provide Aid in a Crisis

As a business owner, it’s your duty to pay close attention to what’s happening in the world and to help out causes that are affecting the population. In a way, this is how nonprofits make money, but it’s also nonprofits that aim to help unprivileged populations. Everyone, in some way, shape, or form, needs to help make the world a better place, but the pressure is definitely on companies. In fact, some customers won’t even bother purchasing from companies if they’re not transparent about their ethical, sustainability, and donation practices.

While it can be agreed upon that a business must have strong and transparent practices, what exactly can businesses do to help out those dealing with crises? Sadly, almost every day, something terrible is happening in the world. While a business, especially a small business, isn’t expected to stop what they’re doing and to donate to everything, helping out from time to time is incredible. You’re making a difference, you’re helping those who are struggling, and customers are going to see that and will want to support you more. So, here is what you can do to help those in a crisis as a business.

Consider Volunteering

If this disaster is happening in your locality, such as a nearby town getting hit with floods, why not volunteer and help? They need help, and you can do a lot to help, even if it’s something like cleaning up or dispersing goods to those who need it. However, one thing you’re going to want to be cautious of is showing off the good work you’re doing. To a degree, it can come off as very disingenuous if you’re showing off your good deeds on social media (LinkedIn included). Not that you can’t talk about what you’re doing to help communities, but it’s really about how you portray it. So whether it’s volunteering or donations, and everything in between, just proceed with caution on how you share the news.

Donating

This is a major go-to that all businesses tend to do, and it’s for a good reason. If you live far away from where a crisis is happening, then you’re still at least able to contribute. Even with the EAA, you’re easily able to get accurate information and able to donate to all of those who are in desperate need. Just make sure that no matter where you donate, you look into it and make sure that it’s a genuine charity or program. Sadly, with more disasters that are happening in the world, there are some who are just taking money and running away. So be sure you’re looking into real charities and programs.

Sponsorships

This isn’t widely used like it once was, but sponsorships can help. This isn’t like sponsoring someone’s visa or anything like that. Instead, this is helping people financially in other countries. Sometimes these are countries that are currently dealing with a crisis, while other times, it’s just countries with a lack of economic prosperity. There are plenty of platforms online that focus on this, so this can be something that you could look into.