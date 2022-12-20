15 TED Talk Business Quotes You Should Write Down (and Remember)

In the era of the internet and technology, there are many ways to get business-related advice and ideas. TED Talks have become one of the prime sources for entrepreneurs, business people, and job seekers to gain insight into the world of business from experts in their respective fields. As a result, it is not surprising that these talks contain some inspiring quotes about success, motivation, team building, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Here are 15 inspirational quotes from TED Talks that you should write down (and remember!) if you want your business to excel:

1. “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward” – Steve Jobs.

The late Steve Jobs made this statement during a commencement speech at Stanford University, and it is useful to remember when you are trying to figure out how to make your business successful. The idea behind the quote is that you often need to look back in order to understand the direction you should be going in the future.

2. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do” – Steve Jobs.

This inspiring quote from Jobs emphasizes the importance of passion and dedication for achieving success in business, as well as life. It’s easy to get bogged down by routine tasks and busyness, but if you’re passionate about what you do then it’s much easier to stay motivated and produces great results.

3. “Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another” – John C. Maxwell.

This quote from John C. Maxwell is a good reminder that true leadership doesn’t come from a person’s title or position, but rather their ability to influence and inspire those around them. This is important to remember when you are managing employees or creating lasting relationships with customers and partners.

4. “The greatest form of success is the ability to rise after you fall” – Eric Thomas.

As entrepreneurs, it is inevitable that we will sometimes fail in our endeavors, but it’s important to remember the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. This inspiring quote from Eric Thomas emphasizes that success isn’t measured by whether or not you made it all the way to the top, but rather by your ability to keep going and learn from mistakes.

5. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do” – Steve Jobs.

This quote from Jobs emphasizes the importance of passion and dedication for achieving success in business, as well as in life. It’s easy to get bogged down by routine tasks and busyness, but if you’re passionate about what you do then it’s much easier to stay motivated and produces great results.

6. “Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives” – Michelle Obama.

This inspiring quote from former first lady Michelle Obama is a good reminder that success should be measured by your impact on others, not just the amount of money you make. Focusing on improving people’s lives can help create lasting and meaningful relationships and profitable business ventures.

7. “A successful business is built on the foundation of good relationships” – Richard Branson.

The founder of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, emphasizes the importance of strong relationships in this quote. This sentiment can help remind us that while profits are important, it’s also essential to nurture and maintain important relationships such as those with customers and partners.

8. “The best way to predict the future is to create it” – Peter Drucker.

This quote from management guru Peter Drucker is a great reminder that if you want something to happen, then you have to take the initiative and make it happen yourself instead of waiting for someone else to do it for you. This principle applies especially in business, where success often comes down to taking risks and pushing boundaries.

9. “It’s not about ideas; it’s about making ideas happen” – Scott Belsky.

This inspiring quote from entrepreneur Scott Belsky reminds us that having an idea is great, but actually bringing it to fruition is even better. It’s important to remember that coming up with a great idea is only half the battle; you also have to be able to take action and make it happen.

10. “There’s no shortage of remarkable ideas, what’s missing is the will to execute them” – Seth Godin.

This quote from marketing expert Seth Godin emphasizes that having an idea isn’t enough; you also need the drive and commitment to make it a reality. It takes hard work and dedication to turn your ideas into something tangible, but if you’re willing to put in the effort then amazing things can happen.

11. “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything” – Warren Buffett.

This quote from billionaire investor Warren Buffett is a good reminder that in order to be truly successful, you have to be able to differentiate between the activities that will lead you closer to your goals and the ones that won’t. It’s important to be selective with what you do and focus on doing fewer things better instead of trying to do too much at once.

12. “Successful entrepreneurs are givers and not takers of positive energy” – Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This quote from actor Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasizes the importance of having a positive mindset if you want to achieve success in business. It’s important to remember that giving is just as important as taking and that by being generous with your knowledge and resources you can create a positive environment where people are more likely to succeed.

13. “The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles” – Jack Welch.

This quote from former CEO of General Electric Jack Welch highlights the importance of keeping your eye on the prize and staying focused on what you want to achieve in business, rather than getting caught up in all the potential roadblocks or challenges along the way. It’s easy to get sidetracked by all the problems that arise during any venture, but if you stay focused then anything is possible.

14. “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late” – Reid Hoffman.

This quote from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman emphasizes the importance of taking action and being willing to launch a product before it’s perfect. It’s easy to get stuck in a cycle of overthinking and trying to achieve perfection, but if you wait too long then you can miss valuable opportunities for growth and improvement.

15. “It’s not about how to get started; it’s about how to get noticed” – Steve Case.

This quote from AOL co-founder Steve Case is a great reminder that in business, it’s not enough just to have good ideas and products; you also need to be able to spread the word and create visibility for what you’re doing. If people don’t know who you are or what you’re offering, then even the best product won’t be successful. It’s important to find ways to raise awareness of your brand and make sure that people know who you are and why they should care about what you have to offer.

These inspiring quotes from some of the top minds in business can help motivate you to take action and strive for success. By implementing these quotes into your life and business, you can stay focused on your goals, find ways to be successful, and make sure that people know who you are and what you have to offer.

Final Thoughts on TED Talk Business Quotes

TED Talks provide a great source of inspiration for entrepreneurs looking for some motivation or guidance when it comes to their business ventures. The inspiring quotes from some of the most successful business leaders in the world can not only help motivate you but also provide valuable insight into how best to achieve success. It’s important to remember though, that having knowledge is one thing, actually taking action and making it happen is another!

Impact of Implementing These Quotes in Your Life and Business

Implementing the inspiring quotes from TED Talks can have a positive impact on your life and business. By following these words of wisdom, you can stay motivated to reach your goals, focus on what is important and take action instead of getting stuck in perfectionism. You’ll also get invaluable insights into how successful people think and approach their business ventures. Ultimately, this will help you become a better entrepreneur and increase your chances of achieving success with your own venture.

FAQs

What are some useful business quotes from TED Talks?

Some helpful business quotes from TED Talks include “Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear” – George Addair, “The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles” – Jack Welch, “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late” – Reid Hoffman, and “It’s not about how to get started; it’s about how to get noticed” – Steve Case.

What is the impact of implementing these quotes in my life and business?

Implementing these quotes can have a positive impact on your life and business. By following these words of wisdom, you can stay motivated to reach your goals, focus on what is important and take action instead of getting stuck in perfectionism. You’ll also gain invaluable insights into how successful people think and approach their business ventures, which will help you become a better entrepreneur and increase your chances of achieving success with your own venture.

How can I utilize these quotes to motivate myself?

You can utilize these quotes to motivate yourself by taking action on them. For example, if you read “The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles” – by Jack Welch, then use this quote as inspiration and motivation to shift your mindset away from focusing on any potential difficulties or roadblocks you may encounter and instead concentrate on what it is that you are trying to achieve. By actively putting these words of wisdom into practice, it will help keep you motivated and focused on the end goal.

Are there any other ways to motivate myself?

Yes, there are many other ways you can motivate yourself, such as setting achievable goals, creating a plan of action, surrounding yourself with positive people and resources, and taking time out for self-care. Additionally, reading inspiring books and articles, listening to podcasts or TED Talks, and meditating are all great ways to stay motivated. It’s important to find what works best for you so that you can keep your motivation levels high.

By utilizing the business quotes from TED Talks and implementing them into your life and business, you can stay motivated to reach your goals and increase your chances of success. Remember, knowing is one thing – but taking action is what will make a difference!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.