Protect yourself from unethical lawyers

Get a fair trial despite bad faith and outright corruption in the justice system

Make sure your lawyer is acting in your best interests

Avoid being taken advantage of by corrupt systems (particularly in Israel)

Jacob Maslow’s ex-wife Carol Grinberg Maslow took their 11 and 13-year-old children without warning or permission in violation of their custody agreement. Jacob quickly filed a police complaint but received little help from authorities. Jacob is calling for an investigation of Yogev Haimi, an Israeli lawyer who is believed to have been manipulating the system with his former police connections and intimidation tactics.

Background on the Custody Battle :

Investigating Yogev Haimi’s Tactics:

While claiming to be a client of Yogev’s, Kim Richardson has been actively seeking clients for him on Facebook, claiming that “he has lots of connections” and “knows all the rabbis, and they love him.” She further claims he can “work the system” in Israel, as it is all “about who you know.” Kim has been very active on Facebook Divorce groups. Ms. Richardson is contacting desperate parents and telling them they can benefit from Yogev’s connections and that the courts can be subverted via connections.

This speaks to a culture of undue influence and bad faith within the Israeli judicial system that must be addressed. Furthermore, when Yogev was confronted about old messages that exposed his corrupt practices being deleted, he attempted intimidation. He said that he would use his police connections. Yogev previously had a career within the police department.

Claims That Yogev Has Been Manipulating The System In Israel:

The allegations that Yogev is manipulating the system in Israel are concerning. Kim Richardson’s promotion of Yogev suggests that he may have more influence over the judicial system than is deemed appropriate. Furthermore, her claims that “it’s all about who you know” imply a culture of corruption and bad faith within their judicial system. It is important to note that lawyers must not file frivolous and false suits as part of their ethical obligations—doing so could lead to severe consequences like individuals losing custody rights or being wrongfully accused. Lawyers have an ethical obligation not to file lawsuits that they know for a fact is false. Yogev consulted with me, so he knew that his claims were outrageously false.

Yogev’s Intimidation Tactics and Former Police Connections:

Jacob Maslow has called for an investigation into Yogev Haimi, citing several intimidating tactics used in the case. He was informed that any further attempt to get his children back would be met with swift legal action and a criminal complaint filed against him. Jacob also believes that Yogev is using his former police connections to cover up any evidence of wrongdoing he may have committed in this case.

How This Incident Highlights a Culture of Bad Faith Within the Israeli Judicial System:

This custody dispute highlights a deep-seated issue within Israel’s judicial system—the lack of trust in the courts and the prevalence of corruption and bad faith. This goes beyond Yogev Haimi’s alleged manipulation of the system, as it speaks to a culture of undue influence within the Israeli legal system that needs to be addressed.

Conclusion: Time To Take A Stand Against Unethical Practices In The Legal System:

It is time for us to take a stand against unethical practices in the legal system. Jacob Maslow’s case highlights how lawyers use their connections and intimidating tactics to manipulate court proceedings. We must demand accountability from lawyers and law enforcement officials so that justice can prevail—and parents are protected from being wrongfully denied custody rights. It is time for us to come together and support these individuals in their fight to protect the rights of parents. Together, we can ensure that justice is served and unethical practices are eliminated from our legal system.

This is not only a responsibility for us; it is a duty to protect the integrity of our court system. Doing so will ultimately help safeguard the rights of all citizens within Israel. It’s time for us to take action and defend parental rights by holding those responsible accountable for their actions. We must strive to make sure that justice prevails in Israel.

FAQs:

How can I help ensure justice is served in the Israeli legal system?

You can help ensure that justice is served by holding those responsible accountable for their actions and standing up against unethical practices in the legal system. Additionally, you can support individuals fighting to protect parents’ rights. We can ensure justice is served and unethical practices are eliminated from our court system.

What should I do if I encounter unethical behavior within Israel’s judicial system?

If you encounter unethical behavior within Israel’s judicial system, it is essential to report it immediately. Contact local law enforcement officials or a legal assistance organization such as The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI). Additionally, you can file a complaint with the American Bar Association’s Center for Professional Responsibility.

Are there any organizations that provide support to parents involved in custody battles?

Several organizations offer assistance and resources to parents involved in custody battles. Some of these organizations include Mavoi Satum (an advocacy organization for women facing difficult divorce proceedings), The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), and the Israeli Bar Association. Additionally, you can contact your local law enforcement officials or legal aid groups for assistance.

What measures can I take to protect myself from bad faith practices within the Israeli judicial system?

You can protect yourself from bad faith practices within the Israeli judicial system by retaining a qualified and experienced lawyer. Additionally, you should document any incidents or communications related to your case and keep records of all court dates, hearings, or meetings. Finally, if you encounter unethical behavior within the legal system, report it immediately and contact organizations such as ACRI for support.

Can any resources help me prepare for a custody battle in Israel?

Several resources are available to help prepare for a custody battle in Israel. You can start by reading up on family law in Israel and familiarizing yourself with the relevant regulations. Additionally, it would be best if you considered consulting with an experienced lawyer specializing in family law cases to understand your rights and responsibilities better when going through a custody battle. Finally, you can seek support from organizations such as Mavoi Satum and The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI).

What steps can be taken to combat unethical practices within the Israeli judicial system?

Steps that can be taken to combat unethical practices within the Israeli judicial system include filing complaints with the American Bar Association’s Center for Professional Responsibility and reporting any suspicious behavior to law enforcement officials or legal aid groups such as ACRI. Additionally, citizens should come together to advocate for justice and support individuals fighting parental rights cases. Finally, we must strive to make sure that justice prevails in Israel. By doing so, we can ensure that justice is served and unethical practices are eliminated from our court system.

It is essential to take a stand against bad faith practices within the Israeli judicial system to ensure justice prevails. We must hold those responsible accountable for their actions, support individuals fighting parental rights cases, report any suspicious behavior, and speak out against unethical practices. By taking these steps, we can ensure justice is served and protect ourselves from bad faith practices in the legal system. With collective action and solidarity, we can create a better future where everyone can access fair and just legal proceedings in Israel.

Resources:

• Mavoi Satum: http://www.mavoisatum.org.il/en/

• The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI): https://www.acri.org.il/en/

• American Bar Association’s Center for Professional Responsibility: https://www.americanbar.org/groups/professional_responsibility/about_us/center_for_professional_responsibility1/

• Israeli Bar Association: https://www.israelbar.org.il/

• Law Enforcement Officials: https://www.police.gov.il/English/Pages/default.aspx

• Legal Aid Groups: https://legalaid.org.il/en-us/homepage/

Tips for addressing this issue:

1. Encourage greater transparency in the courts and with judicial proceedings.

2. Increase public awareness of the court’s rulings and practices to ensure more trust in the system.

3. Strengthen ethical standards for lawyers by regularly auditing their cases, ensuring they are correctly adhering to the law, and holding them accountable if they are not.

4. Improve coordination between government agencies to ensure an efficient response when a case is brought up that requires multiple departments to collaborate to resolve it.

What to do if Ex Refuses to Comply with a Custody order:

If the other parent refuses to comply with a custody order, the first step is to try to work it out directly. If that does not work, you can seek legal assistance and file a motion in court for contempt. The court can enforce its orders and hold someone in contempt if they fail to comply with an existing court order. Additionally, you may be able to receive financial compensation from the other parent if they do not comply with the terms of the custody agreement. You should also keep records of all expenses related to your case and any attempts by your ex-spouse or partner to refuse or delay compliance with the custody order. Finally, you must document any instances of non-compliance, such as dates, times, and witnesses who can testify to the refusal to comply. This will help strengthen your case in court and ensure justice is served.

Tips for Sharing Custody With A Narcissist:

1. Make sure all communication is in writing and avoid face-to-face meetings if possible.

2. Keep detailed records of all interactions with the narcissist, including dates, times, and any witnesses present.

3. Set clear boundaries and rules for custody arrangements in advance to avoid future disputes or misunderstandings.

4. As much as possible, limit contact with the narcissist to ensure your own safety and well-being while sharing custody of your child.

5. Have a support network of family and friends who can provide emotional support during this difficult time.

6. Lastly, consider seeking professional help or legal advice to deal with a difficult custody situation involving a narcissist. With the proper guidance and support, you can ensure a safe and healthy environment for your child.

How to Protect Your Children from A Narcissist :

1. Ensure that any communication between you and your ex-partner is in writing.

2. Have a safe plan for when your children will be with the narcissist, including having another adult present at all times if possible.

3. Encourage open dialogue with your children about their feelings and experiences with the other parent and provide them with emotional support to help them cope with difficult situations they may face while spending time with their other parent.

4. Address any signs of manipulation or abuse quickly and seek legal advice or professional assistance to ensure your child’s safety.

5. Monitor how much contact your child has with their other parent, especially if you suspect they are using manipulative tactics or abusive language.

6. Lastly, ensure your children know that they have a safe and supportive environment to discuss their experiences with the other parent and understand that their feelings are valid and should be taken seriously. With the proper guidance and support, you can protect your child from any harm caused by a narcissistic parent.

What to Do if A Narcissistic Co-Parent is abusing the Court System:

1. Document any instances of abuse or manipulation, such as dates, times, and witnesses who can testify to the refusal to comply with an existing court order.

2. Seek legal assistance and file a motion in court for contempt if the other parent refuses to comply with a custody order.

3. Investigate any potential connections between your ex-spouse or partner and former police connections to determine if they are using their influence in bad faith within the judicial system.

4. Contact government agencies that oversee legal proceedings and request an investigation into allegations of unethical practices used by your ex-spouse or partner.

5. Reach out to local advocacy groups that focus on protecting victims of abuse by ensuring you have the necessary support and resources.

6. Lastly, keep detailed records of all court proceedings and interactions with your ex-spouse or partner to build a strong case against them if needed. Taking a stand against unethical practices in the legal system will help protect yourself and others who may find themselves in similar situations.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.