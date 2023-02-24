Celebrity Capricorns: Why They Became Famous

Capricorn is an earth sign that includes individuals born between the dates of December 22 and January 20. People born under this star sign are known for being ambitious, persistent and practical. Learn more about the influence of this zodiac sign on five Capricorn celebrities.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is a perfect example of a famous Capricorn. Her career as a country singer has spanned five decades, earning her numerous accolades. Parton is also an actress, businesswoman and philanthropist, which illustrates the productivity of this zodiac sign.

Parton is a Capricorn-Aquarius cusp born on January 19, the last day of the sign of the goat. This horoscope underscores her humanitarianism through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library literacy program. Learn about the unique influences on your birth chart through psychic readings for Capricorn.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington was named the greatest actor of the 21st century by the New York Times in 2020. The actor and filmmaker, who was born on December 28, has an acting career spanning four decades.

The high level of achievement associated with the sign of Capricorn is evidenced by Washington’s Tony Award, two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kate Middleton

The princess of Wales and wife of William, Prince of Wales, is another famous Capricorn. She was born on January 9. Kate Middleton worked in retail and marketing, and has been involved in charity for many years.

Kate Middleton wed Prince Wiliam on April 29, 2011. The prince and heir apparent to the British throne was born under the zodiac sign of Cancer, which has a high level of compatibility with Capricorn. Read your Capricorn love horoscope to find out how to make your own fairy tale come true.

Gayle King

The television broadcast personality and journalist Gayle King is a Capricorn born on December 28. She met her best friend, Oprah, in 1976 while working as production assistant at WJZ-TV in Baltimore. Oprah is an Aquarius born on January 29. These star signs are both ruled by Saturn and their friendship is built on deep trust.

King’s career shows the persistence associated with the sign of Capricorn. She has hosted numerous television and radio talk shows and was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018. As you strive toward your own aspirations, psychics readings can help you harness the power of your zodiac sign.

Ryan Seacrest

The media personality Ryan Seacrest, a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp born on December 24, also excels at communication and achieved fame through tenacity. Seacrest started his career hosting game shows before taking over the “American Top 40 Radio Program” and hosting “E! News,” “American Idol” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Today, Seacrest is a daytime television host, producer and founder of the nonprofit Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

These five celebrities illustrate how Capricorn traits can lead to fame and fortune. People born under this sign can be willing to work hard to achieve ambitious goals.

