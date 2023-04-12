6 Snipping Secrets You Should Know

By
Jacob Maslow
-
0
1
.

Almost everyone takes screenshots or video captures on their computer at least once daily. We use the built-in screenshot tools that come with our operating system or search for third-party apps to do the job for us. But many people don’t know that the built-in tools are often not as handy as third-party apps, and they can often be unreliable and unsafe.

This blog post will discuss some of the best tips for taking reliable, safe screenshots and video captures on your computer.

1. Understand the Different Capture Methods

First up, we have the classic “print screen” option, where you hit the print screen button, paste it into your favorite image editing software, and voila! Next, there’s the ever-convenient snipping tool, where you can draw a box around the area you want to capture and save it as an image. But what about all those action-packed moments you want to capture on video? That’s where recording programs come in handy.

Now, for all my fellow MacBook users, you might wonder, “Is there a snipping tool on MacBook?” Well, fear not – you can use the built-in “screenshot” function by pressing Command + Shift + 3 to capture your whole screen or Command + Shift + 4 to select a specific area to capture. With all these options, capturing your computer screen has never been easier!

2. Select the Right Type of File Format

First, we have JPEGs – the all-around workhorse of the digital imaging world. With its ability to compress images while maintaining a decent level of detail, it’s great for photos, graphics, and anything else you want to save without sacrificing quality. Next, we have the ever-powerful RAW – the ultimate choice for professional photographers looking to capture every nuance and detail in their images. And let’s not forget PNGs, the perfect format for images with transparent backgrounds, and GIFs for short, animated clips.

3. Use the Right Resolution & Aspect Ratio

Picture this: you’ve just captured the screen of your dreams, but when you try to share it with the world, it looks like your cat took a stroll across your computer. Fear not, my friend. The issue could be a simple case of improper resolution and aspect ratio settings. The good news? Adjusting the resolution can be as easy as ordering take-out.

Adjust the pixel count until your image displays the best quality possible. As for aspect ratios, think of it like a baking pan – you wouldn’t bake your mini cupcakes in an 8×8 pan, right? The same goes for your screen captures – adjust accordingly to ensure your perfect image doesn’t appear distorted or squished.

4. Take Good Quality Screenshots & Video Captures

First of all, make sure your graphics settings are optimized for screenshots. This may mean sacrificing some frames per second, but it will be worth it when you get that perfect shot. Additionally, don’t rely on the in-game capture system. Instead, use third-party software for video capture and professional online screenshots tools.

5. Use Editing Software to Enhance Your Captures

So you’ve finally captured that perfect shot, but it’s still imperfect. No worries, my friend, editing software to the rescue! With handy features like auto-cropping and color correction, you can take your impressive captures to the next level. You don’t need a professional photographer to use these editing tools. Grab some popcorn, put on your favorite playlist, and get ready to turn those captures into masterpieces with just a few clicks.

6. Evaluate Your Captures Before Sharing Them

You know what they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. But what if those thousand words are not what you intended to convey? Before sharing your captures with the world, take a few moments to evaluate them. Just like you wouldn’t send a text message without spell-checking it first, your captures deserve the same attention. In the digital age, everything you share online or send via email is there forever, so make sure that what you’re sharing is precisely what you want to convey.

Plus, who wants to be that person who shares the blurry, out-of-focus photo of their dinner on Instagram? Not you. Do yourself a favor and give your captures the once-over before hitting that “share” button.

When it comes to capturing screens, quality is key. Remember all of the above tips and you’ll be golden!

 

Set Your Business Up For Success
Want to make this your most successful year yet? Make sure to cover all your bases. Focus on what you do best and find experts for all of the rest. Fiverr is a great place to find professional help in every field imaginable. Have countless to-dos? Fiverr’s freelancers can be counted on to do them all. On time and on budget.

Wondering where to start? Here are your 3 steps to business success:
1. Build a Better Brand
Want a brand that earns your customers’ trust and loyalty? Don’t confuse them with a bland brand.
Create a standout brand across every aspect of your marketing: Brand your logo, your website, your app, your social media.
You get the picture. (but make sure that picture looks good)

  • Get a world-class logo design

  • Design your social media to reflect your brand

  • Tailor your web and mobile design to fit your brand
Social Media Design
Logo Design
Web Design
2. Grow Your Customer Base
They’re not going to walk in your door if they don’t know who you are. Catch them while they’re browsing the Internet at home. Pop up on mobile while they’re walking around town. Whatever it takes to reel them in.
Pump up your presence online with these easy fixes:

  • Boost your social media marketing (SMM): Target your ideal customers and appear in their social media feeds.

  • Level up your search engine marketing (SEM): Pop to the top of the search results with your targeted ads.

  • Step up your SEO: Rank first on Google search results and get the attention your brand deserves.
SEO
Social Marketing
ASearch Engine Marketing
3. Stay Ahead of Your Digital Game
To keep pace with the latest digital trends, you have to keep up with the times. This means you need to give your users what they demand.
Constant content updates: Who wants yesterday’s news?
Short, engaging videos: Your customers crave them.
Seamless user experience (UX): Because no one wants to waste time looking around your site for info when they can find it elsewhere faster. A clean, user-friendly user interface (UI) can clean out the clutter and make your users even more engaged.
Stay ahead of the pack with:

  • Website Content

  • Short Video Ads

  • WordPress Site Building
Video Ads
Wordpress
Website Content
Everything your business needs is just 3 steps away!
Learn more about how to build and grow your business with
Fiverr Business Guides.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here